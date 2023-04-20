Lillian (Thompson) Cornett

SANTA FE — Mrs. Lillian (Thompson) Cornett passed from this life Monday, April 17, 2023.

Born April 14, 1937, Mrs. Cornett raised her family in Santa Fe, TX. She moved to Bryan, TX for 15 years while raising and training horses with the love of her life, Nonie. Returning to Santa Fe in 2011, she lived at Heritage Crossing Apartments serving others by organizing entertainment. Lillian enjoyed crafting, cooking and being with family and friends. While raising her own children, she blessed numerous others who were not so fortunate. She was always continuing her education by studying and teaching as a 4-H leader and in children's Bible classes. Recently she proudly completed a 3-year course with Faith Bible Institute.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription