SANTA FE — Mrs. Lillian (Thompson) Cornett passed from this life Monday, April 17, 2023.
Born April 14, 1937, Mrs. Cornett raised her family in Santa Fe, TX. She moved to Bryan, TX for 15 years while raising and training horses with the love of her life, Nonie. Returning to Santa Fe in 2011, she lived at Heritage Crossing Apartments serving others by organizing entertainment. Lillian enjoyed crafting, cooking and being with family and friends. While raising her own children, she blessed numerous others who were not so fortunate. She was always continuing her education by studying and teaching as a 4-H leader and in children's Bible classes. Recently she proudly completed a 3-year course with Faith Bible Institute.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Vera (Stokes) Thompson; husband, Nonie A. Cornett; son, Nonie "Adron" Cornett, II; sister, Mary Lee Thompson Farris; daughters, Noleen Cornett and Nancy Owens.
Survivors include her children, Connie Williamson, Bruce Alan "Rusty" Cornett and wife, Dianne, Julie Finley and husband, Tim, Betty Hicks and husband, Wayne, Dana Cornett; brother, Charles "Chuck" Thompson; sisters, Pearl Russo and Janie Thompson; grandchildren, Nonie III, Colby, Olivia, Courtney, Bailey, Taylor, Kristin, Laurin, Ryleigh, Kay, Patricia, Sandra, Sam, Ray and Jay as well as their spouses; 29 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-great-grandchild.
Visitation with the family will be from 2:00-3:00 p.m. with funeral services at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, with Pastor Jake Bigford officiating. Interment will be at Restever Memorial Park Cemetery in Bryan, TX at 12:00 noon on Monday, April 24, 2023. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Lillian's name to First Baptist Church of Alta Loma for Operation Christmas Child. P.O. Box 547, Santa Fe, TX 77510.
