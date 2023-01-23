GALVESTON, TX — Liborio Campos Ruiz, mainly referred to as "Ruiz" or L.C. by his friends since his first name was hard to pronounce, was a storyteller. He loved talking to people, often sitting at the next table. He was born in Freemont, Ohio to parents Bernardo and Antonia Ruiz and was one of five children.

He moved to Galveston in 1934 and went to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Primary School. He would say they would sneak sips of the wine when he was an altar boy. He went to Lovenberg Junior High and graduated from Ball High School in 1945. He enlisted in the United States Maritime Service in Catalina Island, California, and served as a merchant seaman for several years, traveling worldwide. Also, in 1945, Liborio was part of a choir performing with Bing Crosby singing about the importance of civilians buying victory bonds. He later joined the US Army serving in the Korean War in Company B, 1st Battalion, 7th Calvary Regiment, 1st Calvary Division. He was wounded on Oct. 7, 1951, and received the Purple Heart.

