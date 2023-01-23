GALVESTON, TX — Liborio Campos Ruiz, mainly referred to as "Ruiz" or L.C. by his friends since his first name was hard to pronounce, was a storyteller. He loved talking to people, often sitting at the next table. He was born in Freemont, Ohio to parents Bernardo and Antonia Ruiz and was one of five children.
He moved to Galveston in 1934 and went to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Primary School. He would say they would sneak sips of the wine when he was an altar boy. He went to Lovenberg Junior High and graduated from Ball High School in 1945. He enlisted in the United States Maritime Service in Catalina Island, California, and served as a merchant seaman for several years, traveling worldwide. Also, in 1945, Liborio was part of a choir performing with Bing Crosby singing about the importance of civilians buying victory bonds. He later joined the US Army serving in the Korean War in Company B, 1st Battalion, 7th Calvary Regiment, 1st Calvary Division. He was wounded on Oct. 7, 1951, and received the Purple Heart.
After recovering from his injuries in the Korean War at a VA hospital in El Paso, he took advantage of the GI Bill and enrolled at the University of Texas Media Branch School of XRay Technology in 1953. Later at a going away party for mutual friends, he met his future wife, Evangelina Martinez. They married on July 26, 1957, and had five children. He worked at the University of Texas Medical Branch for many years and retired as a radiology supervisor in the early 1990s.
For many years, he was active in the Knights of Columbus, reaching Fourth Degree, and took pride in the fundraising events he chaired for the Sunshine Center. In his younger days, he loved to fish, laugh with friends, and enjoyed his beer often at the KC Hall and Sonny's. In his later years, he loved karaoke (in his backyard) and took yoga and dancing lessons (in his late 80s and early 90s) thru OLLI: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. He also enjoyed many years volunteering as an usher at Sacred Heart Church, where he was quite a Dapper Dan for Sunday Mass.
Liborio was preceded in death by his wife, Evangelina, and sadly by two sons, Raymond Glenn and David John. He was the last of five siblings, preceded in death by sisters Juanita Ruiz and Manuela Eliaz and brothers Eistacio Ruiz and Natividad Ruiz. He is survived by his children: Michael Ruiz and wife, Rene; Danny Ruiz and wife, Donna; and daughter Christine Ruiz Hopkins and partner David Casale. He recently connected with another son Lee Lugge and his wife, Barbara. His grandchildren include Celina and husband David Miranda, Kim Martinez, Robert Hernandez, Michaelann and husband Kyle Shumate, Haley, Mason, and McKenna Ruiz; Ava Martinez, and his great-grandchildren Jeffrey and Xavier Koehler and Matthew Miranda, Cai Williams and Xiomata Hernandez, with baby Shumate on the way; as well as extended family and numerous nieces and nephews.
Liborio's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Wednesday, January 25, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm, led by the Knights of Columbus.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, Thursday, January 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at the funeral home.
