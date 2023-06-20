Leroy Adams Jun 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTON, TX — Leroy Adams passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Dementia on May 24, 2023 with his daughter by his side. He was born on April 25, 1944 in Greenup, Kentucky.After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy seeing several parts of the world.His life will be celebrated Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 am at First Christian Church 1204 Ross Street La Marque, Texas 77568. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesUrban Bricks debuts in League City; Al's Treats opens in Texas CityHelp wanted: local owners are looking for summer employeesOne detained, one wounded after Moody shootingA&M employee accused of embezzling $360k meant for library suppliesStrong southwest winds slowing down fish catchesGrievance against Clear Creek ISD trustee dismissed20-year-old woman shot to death in Texas City, authorities saidResults reported from two recent fishing tournamentsGalveston College announces new head baseball coachExtreme heat persists, and a few catches reported CollectionsGalveston celebrates JuneteenthTexas City celebrates JuneteenthReedy Chapel holds annual Emancipation MarchHurricane Guide 2023Pink paraders pound the pavement on Postoffice in GalvestonWorld Ocean Day celebrated in GalvestonMemorial Day observed at Galveston Naval MuseumCitizen of the Year 2023 CommentedIt's time to wake up and smell the BS (102) Galveston drag performers fear repercussions of new Texas law (62) Guest commentary: Pride has morphed into a 'contemptible opposite' (56) The evidence is clear about sea-level rise (54) Galveston sea-level rise some of Earth's swiftest (46) SB 12 needlessly puts government between parenting and common sense (42) Enough blame to go around with national debt ceiling crisis (42) Galveston council votes to bar cars from East End beach (36) Guest commentary: We'll fight attempts to disenfranchise Black voters (33) Proposed merger threatens professional golf's history, future (29)
