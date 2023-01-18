TEXAS CITY — Leon Florence (Paw Paw) passed away peacefully on January 14, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 6, 1937, in Opelousas, LA, and moved to Galveston as a young adult.
Leon was married to Hazel Florence for sixty-plus years until her death in 2021, and they were the proud parents of three daughters.
Leon retired from UTMB after thirty-one years of dedicated service. He fought mightily against dementia for the last ten years.
Leon loved bowling, singing, fishing, playing cards, watching old black-and-white television shows, and scratching his beloved lottery tickets until his health failed. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend whose memory will live on in their hearts forever.
Leon was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Florence; parents, Israel, Sr. and Gertrude Florence; granddaughter, Shayla Joseph; great-grandson Brayan Joseph; siblings, Israel Florence Jr., Ernest Florence, Sr., Lillian Caldwell, Dorothy Minix, Lessie Mae Thomas, and Isabelle Romas.
Leon leaves precious memories with his loving and devoted daughters, Mertis Edwards, Venita Florence, and Leona Florence(Lee King); grandson, Desmond Florence (Courtney); great-granddaughter, Chloe Florence; brother, Allen Florence; godson, Lloyd Cooper; grandson-in-law, Bryan Joseph; sisters-in-law, Mary Levine and Delores Florence; extended family, Leon James, Rev. Vincent and Georgia Fontenot; Mary and Sheena Edwards; Jonie Cooper and Liz Ivory. Special thanks to Pastor Paul Wingate Jessica den Herder, AGNP and the UTMB House Calls Team HCA Mainland Hospital and staff City of Texas City EMS.
There will be a visitation at 9AM, followed by a service celebrating his life at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Norris D. Burkley Professional Services, with Pastor Paul Wingate officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
