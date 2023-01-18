TEXAS CITY, TX — Lee Roy Fry, 88, of Texas City, TX, passed from this life on January 12, 2023. Lee Roy was born on August 8, 1934 to Leo Joseph and Jessie Hendricks Fry and was raised in Hartshorne, Oklahoma. He moved to Texas in the 1960s and retired from Amoco Oil where he was an operator for more than 30 years. He and his wife, Geneva Evans Fry (Genny), raised their family in Texas City, Texas. He touched the lives of many youth through his involvement in scouting and the youth baseball program there. He was an avid marksman and made many friends at the shooting range over the years. Lee Roy loved baseball, especially the Astros, hunting, fishing, and getting together with family and friends.
Lee Roy is survived by his wife Genny Fry, his son Mark Fry and wife Erin of Texas City, his daughter Kimberly Griffith and husband Michael of League City, and his two grandchildren: Austin Fry and Taylor Fry Anglin and husband Chase. He is also survived by his brothers Dick Fry and Bill Fry, sister Betty Carol Rose of Hartshorne, uncle Wilburn Fry and wife Gail of Houston, uncle Frank Johnson of Granbury, TX and many nieces, nephews, cousins and one great grandson Dash Anglin. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Jack, Bob, Buddy, Benny and James David. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Griswold Home Care specially Demetria, Felecia, and Judy and Accent Care's Oscar Ortiz for their help during his last months of life.
A service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St N, Texas City, TX 77590. In lieu of flowers, donations be sent to: West Haven Church of Christ , 1515 29th St N, Texas City, TX 77590.
