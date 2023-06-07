Lee Otis Otie Zapp, Jr.

GALVESTON, TX — Lee Otis “Otie” Zapp, Jr. passed on June 6, 2023. Otie was born in Galveston, TX, November 11, 1935, to Lee Otis and Ellen Ruth Seymour Zapp. He attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and Kirwin High School, where he was awarded a scholarship to St. Edward’s University. He graduated St. Edward’s magna-cum-laude and received a Doctor of Laws degree from The University of Texas Law School. He married Rose Catherine Perussina in 1957. Otie is survived by his wife Rose; son Lee Zapp and grandchildren Catherine (Aaron) Nunez’, Kelly (Amanda) Zapp; son Kevin Zapp and grandchildren Stephen, Michael (Kortney); son Eric (Heather) and grandson Andrew (Dana); daughter Heather (Douglas) Anderson III and grandchildren Kyle (Kathleen) Kent, Lauren (Russell) Fielder, Douglas (Maria) Anderson IV, John (Cynthia) Anderson; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Otie joined Zapp Realty, Property Management and Insurance in 1960, after passing the bar exam, serving as president until retirement. As a professional he served as president of the Galveston Insurance Board, the Galveston Association of Realtors, GAR Multiple Listing Service, GAR Professional Standards Committee, Taxpayers Research Council of Galveston County, City of Galveston Real Estate Advisory Committee and Director of the Galveston County Apartment Association and the South Texas Broker’s Council. Otie served 25 years as head of the Texas/Coastal Windstorm Action Committee.

