GALVESTON, TX — Lee Otis “Otie” Zapp, Jr. passed on June 6, 2023. Otie was born in Galveston, TX, November 11, 1935, to Lee Otis and Ellen Ruth Seymour Zapp. He attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and Kirwin High School, where he was awarded a scholarship to St. Edward’s University. He graduated St. Edward’s magna-cum-laude and received a Doctor of Laws degree from The University of Texas Law School. He married Rose Catherine Perussina in 1957. Otie is survived by his wife Rose; son Lee Zapp and grandchildren Catherine (Aaron) Nunez’, Kelly (Amanda) Zapp; son Kevin Zapp and grandchildren Stephen, Michael (Kortney); son Eric (Heather) and grandson Andrew (Dana); daughter Heather (Douglas) Anderson III and grandchildren Kyle (Kathleen) Kent, Lauren (Russell) Fielder, Douglas (Maria) Anderson IV, John (Cynthia) Anderson; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Otie joined Zapp Realty, Property Management and Insurance in 1960, after passing the bar exam, serving as president until retirement. As a professional he served as president of the Galveston Insurance Board, the Galveston Association of Realtors, GAR Multiple Listing Service, GAR Professional Standards Committee, Taxpayers Research Council of Galveston County, City of Galveston Real Estate Advisory Committee and Director of the Galveston County Apartment Association and the South Texas Broker’s Council. Otie served 25 years as head of the Texas/Coastal Windstorm Action Committee.
As a community member, Otie served as president of the Galveston Chamber of Commerce, the National Foundation of the March of Dimes, the City of Galveston Board of Equalization, United Way Small Business Division, Kirwin Alumnae Association and Forman of the Galveston County Grand Jury. He was an active member of the Island Rotary, receiving the Vocational Service Award in 1999. Otie served as a director of Citizens Bank, the Executive Committee of Bay Area Council of Boy Scouts of America, Galveston Boy’s Club, YMCA, City of Galveston Master Plan Advisory Board, Galveston Economic Development Team, O’Connell School Board, Galveston Housing Finance Corporation, and St. Mary’s Orphan Asylum. Otie was a lifetime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, serving on the parish council, finance committee, as a Eucharistic minister, lector, and part of the Galveston Serra Club.
Over the course of his adult life Otie received a City of Galveston Lee Otis Zapp Jr. Day 1987, the Citizen of the Year Award in 1989 and 1991, the Sam Walton Business Leader Award 1996, Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month 1992 and 1995, and the City of Galveston Certificate of Appreciation 1999.
Otie’s family will receive visitors beginning at 9:30 am, Friday, June 9, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A rosary will begin at 10:30 am, followed immediately by a funeral mass. Entombment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, Otie’s family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Galveston Island Meals on Wheels, or Holy Family Parish.
Otie will be remembered by his family as a loving dad and an amazing grandpa. His bright smile will be greatly missed.
