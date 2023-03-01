GALVESTON, TX — Lee Daniel King went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 27, 2023. He was born on August 31, 1958 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Wilma Maxine Gray King and Leonard Fallin. Lee was raised on the West Bank of New Orleans in Gretna and Harvey, but suddenly moved to Galveston in 1974. He graduated from Ball High in 1978 and went on to work at St. Mary’s Hospital as an orderly. Lee then moved to UTMB and worked in many departments. His true calling was being an entrepreneur. He established his pool business, Mr. Pool, in 1995.
Lee was a man with a big personality and an even bigger heart. He knew no strangers. Lee would always be the one to strike up the first conversation and he always told the best stories. He enjoyed his free time bowling, being on the water fishing, or crabbing. He enjoyed his Friday nights cooking delicious seafood with family and friends. Lee’s favorite thing to do was to attend The Mardi Gras. He always had the best beads to pass out. But most importantly, Lee was passionate about music. He organized The Texas Volunteer Band and then would play Christmas music in local retirement homes. The joy it brought to the residents was priceless. Lee was his proudest and happiest when he was able to start up his band again and play with his three boys.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Maxine and Leonard. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Alicia King; daughter, Felicia Lichte (William); sons, Zachary, Jackson and Matthew King; grandson, Liam Lichte; brother, Aaron McNeil; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Bishop (Elroy) and Lidia Vogelsang; brother-in-law, Joe Martinez; and many numerous special nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lee’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 2, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 6:00 pm.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Friday, March 3, at First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie, in Galveston. Entombment will follow the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
Lee’s family wishes extend a very special thanks to Yolanda Gonzales and Alicia Olguin of Davita at Victory Lakes for taking such good care of Lee.
