Lee Anderson

LEAGUE CITY — Lee Anderson, 68 of League City passed away on July 30, 2023.

He was born in Galveston, Tx. on September 30, 1954 to parents Olan Anderson and Mary Souza Anderson (Myrick). He attended schools in Texas City and graduated in Baytown. He was employed at Union Carbide for several years and later was manager at several auto parts stores. Lee enjoyed fishing, taking cruises, and watching classic western movies. He loved country music, playing the guitar and especially telling jokes. With his great sense of humor, Lee had the gift of being a terrific storyteller much to the amusement of his family and friends. Lee was also an ordained minister for the Assembly of God Church.

