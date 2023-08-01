LEAGUE CITY — Lee Anderson, 68 of League City passed away on July 30, 2023.
He was born in Galveston, Tx. on September 30, 1954 to parents Olan Anderson and Mary Souza Anderson (Myrick). He attended schools in Texas City and graduated in Baytown. He was employed at Union Carbide for several years and later was manager at several auto parts stores. Lee enjoyed fishing, taking cruises, and watching classic western movies. He loved country music, playing the guitar and especially telling jokes. With his great sense of humor, Lee had the gift of being a terrific storyteller much to the amusement of his family and friends. Lee was also an ordained minister for the Assembly of God Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his step father Eddie Myrick, and brother Walter Dee Anderson. He is survived by his two sons, Andy Anderson and wife Michelle, and Jared Anderson; daughters, Mitzi Anderson, Jacki Anderson Sanders and husband Toby; sisters, Pat Anderson, Stella Luton and husband Jim, Lorine De Vries and husband Ralph, Cheryl Dwyer and husband Charlie, Sharon Arnold, Donna Vaughn and husband Greg, Clara Coats, Paula Gremillion, and brother Olan Anderson, Jr.; 13 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 3, 2023 with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 pm at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.
Explore the history of Seawolf Park and the USS Cavalla, a World War II submarine lost in action. Located on Pelican Island, north of Galveston, Seawolf Park is a fisherman's paradise with historic landmarks, including the USS Stuart and the USS Cavalla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.