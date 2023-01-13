LEAGUE CITY, TX — Lavillas Vernon Clawson, age 84, passed away on December 11, 2022, in League City. She was born November 25, 1938, to the late Grady and Pauline Vernon.
Lavillas grew up in Coryell County, and in 1957 she married the love of her life, Jim Clawson, from Flat, Texas. Jim joined the military hoping they would travel the world, but he got stationed 10 minutes down the road in Ft. Hood, then later in Ft. Polk, Louisiana. Starting in the 60’s, they would take annual trips to Acapulco, Mexico, where she loved the beach. They traveled extensively with their family internationally and in the States. Even in her eighties, Lavillas would take road trips by herself to the Southwest and loved every minute of it. One place that held a special place in Lavillas’ heart was the family ranch in Flat, Texas, where the family has hosted Christmas celebrations for over 55 years.
Lavillas resided for over 30 years on Galveston Bay in the community of Bayview, Texas, and worked for the family business, Kemah Hardware, for many years. She was known for her daily walks and lengthy discussion with all her neighbors, whom she considered close friends and extended family. One of her greatest pleasures was having interesting conversations with people from different cultures and backgrounds, and she was very well-read. She had a hilarious and somewhat inappropriate sense of humor and would frequently laugh until she cried. She will be greatly missed by all who know her.
Lavillas was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Clawson; parents, Grady and Pauline Vernon; and sisters, Joan Copeland Voss and Jane Copeland Peterson. She is survived by her son, Jim Clawson Jr. and wife Susan; daughter, Toni Clawson Randall and husband Randy; grandsons, Tres Clawson and Chandler Randall; great-granddaughter, Addison Randall; and a large extended family of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held this spring for Lavillas in the community she loved so much. Please follow Toni Randall on Facebook for updates.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clawson Endowed Chair at Shriners Burn Institute in Galveston, Texas, or the Clawson Endowment at Blocker Burn Unit at UTMB Galveston, Texas.
