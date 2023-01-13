Lavillas Vernon Clawson

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Lavillas Vernon Clawson, age 84, passed away on December 11, 2022, in League City. She was born November 25, 1938, to the late Grady and Pauline Vernon.

Lavillas grew up in Coryell County, and in 1957 she married the love of her life, Jim Clawson, from Flat, Texas. Jim joined the military hoping they would travel the world, but he got stationed 10 minutes down the road in Ft. Hood, then later in Ft. Polk, Louisiana. Starting in the 60’s, they would take annual trips to Acapulco, Mexico, where she loved the beach. They traveled extensively with their family internationally and in the States. Even in her eighties, Lavillas would take road trips by herself to the Southwest and loved every minute of it. One place that held a special place in Lavillas’ heart was the family ranch in Flat, Texas, where the family has hosted Christmas celebrations for over 55 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription