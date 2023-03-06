LaVerne Schmidt Wendel

HORSESHOE BAY, TX — LaVerne Ruby Schmidt Wendel, 97, of Horseshoe Bay, TX, formerly of La Marque, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on February 28, 2023. She was born on April 27, 1925, in El Campo, TX, to the late Frank and Anna Polasek Schmidt. LaVerne was a 1942 graduate of El Campo High School where she was a twirler in the Ricebird Band. On June 9, 1948, she married Cleburne I. Wendel. After being married, she went to work for Wendel Properties and then left to work for Texaco on March 10, 1952. While in El Campo, LaVerne played the organ at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church for over 25 years. She was Lions Club Sweetheart, PTA President, and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America #1374. Additionally, she was a past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 251. She moved to La Marque, TX, in 1970 and commuted to Houston every day until her retirement on November 1, 1983, after 31 years as an engineer's assistant. She was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi, La Marque Garden Club, and Hi Neighbor Club. She was a Charter Member and Lifetime Member of the Galveston County Aggie Moms, as well as a member of the Texaco Retirees Club of Houston. While living in La Marque, she attended Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church and was a member of the Ladies' Guild.
LaVerne is survived by her son, Tommy Wendel (Paula) of Horseshoe Bay and her daughter Debbie Britt of Missouri City, four grandchildren, Lauren Burnett (Steve) of Lakeway, Justin Wendel (Jennifer) of Austin, Stephen Britt of Alexandria, VA, and Kaylynn Britt-Draves (Kristin) of Westminster, CO. She is additionally survived by four great grandchildren, Parker and Harper Wendel of Austin and Josh and Connor Burnett of Lakeway, niece Sandye Ermis (Ed) of Woodsboro, and great nieces Amy Ermis of Houston and Vanessa Ermis of San Antonio. LaVerne is preceded in death by her husband Cleburne Wendel, parents, sister Gertrude Kaiser (Alfred), father and mother-in-law Leo and Rosa Wendel, sister-in-law Leona Frels (Herbert), and nephew Robert Kaiser.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 9:00AM at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, El Campo, TX. A Catholic Daughter Rosary will be recited at 9:30AM, Wednesday, followed by the funeral Mass at 10:00AM with Rev. Samuel K Owusu officiating. Burial will be at Holy Cross Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Justin Wendel, Stephen Britt, Steve Burnett, Chris Wendel, John Buchanan, Craig Howell. Honorary pallbearers will be W. K. Leonard and Joe Lopez. Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
