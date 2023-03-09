Lauren Elise Williams

FORT WORTH, TX — Lauren Elise Williams passed this life on March 6, 2023 surrounded by family and endless love.

Lauren was born on January 29, 1989 in Bedford, Texas to Robin Scott Williams and Elizabeth Duffy Luke. She spent her early years in Fort Worth attending Red Apple School at Peace Lutheran Church. She moved with her mom to Mt. Vernon, Texas to live on an ostrich farm. Lauren attended Mt. Vernon Elementary School. She moved again with her mom to Galveston, Texas where she attended Galveston Catholic School and O'Connell College Preparatory School graduating in 2007.

