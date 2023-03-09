FORT WORTH, TX — Lauren Elise Williams passed this life on March 6, 2023 surrounded by family and endless love.
Lauren was born on January 29, 1989 in Bedford, Texas to Robin Scott Williams and Elizabeth Duffy Luke. She spent her early years in Fort Worth attending Red Apple School at Peace Lutheran Church. She moved with her mom to Mt. Vernon, Texas to live on an ostrich farm. Lauren attended Mt. Vernon Elementary School. She moved again with her mom to Galveston, Texas where she attended Galveston Catholic School and O'Connell College Preparatory School graduating in 2007.
Lauren started working when she was 16 as a server at Chili's Grill and Bar, balancing work and school beautifully. She also worked as a server at the San Luis Resort in Galveston. Lauren attended Galveston College, Tarrant County College and Baylor University where she studied Geophysics. She was a smart one, who took trigonometry as an elective.
When she moved to Fort Worth she worked for her grandfather and uncle at Lucas Funeral Homes. Lauren then moved to California and was a server at Cattleman's Steak House in Livermore.
Lauren was loved as one of her countless friends put it. It was easy to love Lauren, she was sunshine. She had so many people that she loved and loved her.
Lauren loved many different things. When she was young her most prized possession was her toy dolls Baby and Sally. She took them everywhere, and kept them for many years. Lauren loved the color blue, the mountains and Red River, New Mexico and going to the family ranch with her dad, grandfather and uncles. She enjoyed snowboarding, fishing and time with family. She loved growing up on the beach, playing with her brothers and sister in the waves. She enjoyed spending time with her cousins in Fort Worth. Lauren enjoyed bonfires with her friends, she loved sharks and dolphins and the ocean. She also enjoyed art and creating. Lauren loved cats and dogs, her dog Rascal and her sweet kitten Marley. Her fur babies were so loved.
Lauren is survived by her mother, Liz Luke; father, Robby Williams; brothers, Camden Wilson, Kip Wilson and Spencer Wilson; her sister, Lindsay Neeley; her grandparents, Jim "Pop" Lucas and Taresa "Mimi" Lucas; uncles, Mike Duffy, Bobby Lucas, Jimmy Lucas and Boyd Shannon; aunts, Nicole Shannon, Jennifer Lucas and Jennifer Mathews Lucas many cousins and other loving family members and friends.
The family request contributions be made in Lauren's name to Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday, March 10, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst, Texas. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 11th at 2:00 p.m. at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst, Texas.
