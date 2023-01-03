Larry Eugene Hook Hilton

GALVESTON, TX — Larry Eugene Hilton “Hook” 68 entered the presence of the Lord on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his family home, in his beloved Galveston, Texas.
Larry was born to Florence and the late Bobby Hilton on October 13, 1954. He accepted Christ at an early age, and was a member of Ave. L Baptist Church. He attended Galveston Public Schools, graduating from Ball High School with the class of 1972. Larry matriculated to Bishop College on an academic scholarship, graduating from Bishop College in 1976.
Larry was a long-time teacher, coach, mentor, and sports guru for Galveston I.S.D., Galveston Catholic School and O’Connell Preparatory College School. He was most recently the P.E. teacher at Parker Elementary School.
Larry was preceded in death by his father and best friends, Derrick Von “Bird” Miller, and Andrew “Rip” Hunter.
He leaves a legacy of love and dedication to his sons; Larry Lyons (Khellie), Andre Hilton, daughters; Andria Lyons, Tiffany Hilton, Trish Lyons; grandchildren, Jaelon Lyons, Andreus Lyons, Trenton Lyons, Kellen Frank, Ashanti Wafer, Khila Lyons, Larry Lyons, Lakh Lyons, Logan Lyons; mother, Florence Hilton; brothers, Michael Hilton, David Hilton; sisters, Angela Hilton, Sherrill Hilton; uncle, Tom Hilton Jr., nephews, nieces, extended family, the many youth he mentored and friends.
A wake will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, from 5 p.m. -7 p.m. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., life celebration at 11 a.m., all services on both days will be at the Historic Ave. L Baptist Church, 2612 Avenue L, Galveston, TX, Pastor Donnell A. Johnson, Sr., officiating. Burial will follow services at Lakeview Cemetery, Galveston. Please send memorials to E. R. Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave O, Galveston, TX 77550. Visit ERJFM.com for any additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.