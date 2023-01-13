Larry Cavazos

PASADENA, TX — Larry Cavazos was born on September 9, 1959 in Galveston and passed away on December 22, 2022 at the age of 63 after a sudden illness. He was surrounded by family members.

He is preceded in death by his wife Jackie Simons Cavazos and parents Domingo Cavazos and Mary Quiroga Cavazos, cousin Joe (Sonny) Casals. Uncles Julian and Celso Quiroga. Larry is survived by his Uncle Henry Quiroga, Aunts Alice Casals, Amelia Quiroga, Antonia Quiroga, Margaret Aarstad, Cousins Tom Aarstad, Henry Quiroga Jr, Celso Quiroga Jr. Janie Quiroga, Lee Anna Quiroga Requena and devoted cousin Vicky Jo Casals.

