PASADENA, TX — Larry Cavazos was born on September 9, 1959 in Galveston and passed away on December 22, 2022 at the age of 63 after a sudden illness. He was surrounded by family members.
He is preceded in death by his wife Jackie Simons Cavazos and parents Domingo Cavazos and Mary Quiroga Cavazos, cousins Joe (Sonny) Casal and Tom Aarstad. Uncles Julian and Celso Quiroga. Larry is survived by his Uncle Henry Quiroga, Aunts Alice Casals, Amelia Quiroga, Antonia Quiroga, Margaret Aarstad, Cousins, Henry Quiroga Jr, Celso Quiroga Jr. Janie Quiroga, Lee Anna Quiroga Requena and devoted cousin Vicky Jo Casals.
Larry graduated from Ball High in 1978, and then went on to college to become a Medical Radiologic Technologist. He worked at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in the surgery operating room for many years.
Larry was an avid Los Angeles Rams fan. He enjoyed deep sea fishing and Karaoke bars to show his talent in singing. He was a collector of all things memorabilia and souvenirs and gifts. But Larry's most treasured possession was his photo taken standing next to trauma surgeon and professor, Dr. Red Duke. Larry enjoyed eating Mexican food and loved apple pie. He also enjoyed watching old movies and listening to oldies music. He enjoyed life. Larry will be sadly missed.
To honor Larry's wishes, he will be cremated. Any donations can be made to Boys Town.
