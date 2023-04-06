GALVESTON, TX — Larry Bruce Stewart, 78, of Galveston, Texas passed away suddenly on March 2, 2023. Larry was born in Parsons, Kansas on January 22, 1945 to Bruce Leland Stewart and Kathryn Adelle (Foresman) Stewart.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bruce George (BG) and Robert Leland (Bob) Stewart. He is survived by his wife, Janet Stewart; his son, Jason Stewart (Sarah), daughter, Mandi Stewart (Lance Jackson), and daughter, Monica Cowart (Kevin Ellenwood); a sister, LeAnn Suderman of Newton, Kansas; his six grandchildren, Haley, Jordan, Garret, Lily, Logan and Emma; his former wife, Donna Dague, his sister in law, Ginger Jones (Jerry Jackson); and his eight nieces, Robin Fulbright, Sarah Davis, Stephanie Zimmerman, Lisa Harbican, Paula Lee, Sara Davis, Hope Evans, and Tiffany Ransel.
Larry graduated from Salina Central High School as the senior class president with high academic honors. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served as a cryptology technician in the US Army. In May 1973, he earned a B.S.E. in Secondary Education and a minor in Physical Education from Kansas State Teacher's College. After playing baseball and football in college, Larry taught driver's education and shared his love of sports by coaching baseball, basketball, and football at West High School in Wichita, Kansas. He also played and coached for the Semi-Pro Baseball League with Coors of Kansas.
Larry worked for Southwestern Bell Yellow Pages and was transferred to Houston as a manager where he was responsible for advertising directory sales teams across Texas. Larry was an avid golfer, a sports fanatic, and enjoyed life to the fullest. After retiring from Southwestern Bell, he moved to Galveston where he spent the rest of his years with the love of his life, his wife, Janet. He will be missed by many.
A private memorial service will be held later this month at the Houston National Cemetery.
