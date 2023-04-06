Larry Bruce Stewart

GALVESTON, TX — Larry Bruce Stewart, 78, of Galveston, Texas passed away suddenly on March 2, 2023. Larry was born in Parsons, Kansas on January 22, 1945 to Bruce Leland Stewart and Kathryn Adelle (Foresman) Stewart.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bruce George (BG) and Robert Leland (Bob) Stewart. He is survived by his wife, Janet Stewart; his son, Jason Stewart (Sarah), daughter, Mandi Stewart (Lance Jackson), and daughter, Monica Cowart (Kevin Ellenwood); a sister, LeAnn Suderman of Newton, Kansas; his six grandchildren, Haley, Jordan, Garret, Lily, Logan and Emma; his former wife, Donna Dague, his sister in law, Ginger Jones (Jerry Jackson); and his eight nieces, Robin Fulbright, Sarah Davis, Stephanie Zimmerman, Lisa Harbican, Paula Lee, Sara Davis, Hope Evans, and Tiffany Ransel.

