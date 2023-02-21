Larry Andrew Trochesset

ALVIN — Larry Trochesset, of Alvin, Texas, passed away on February 16, 2023.
Larry was born on January 23, 1939 to Wallace J. and Clair L. Trochesset in Biloxi, Mississippi. At the age of one, Larry and his family moved to Galveston, Texas. Larry graduated in 1958 from Kirwin Catholic High School in Galveston, served in the US Marine Reserves, and went on to study at Alvin Community College before joining the United States Army. For three years, he was stationed on the East Coast and in Germany. While in the Army, he earned numerous commendations including Expert Rifleman M-1, Good Conduct Medal, Carbine Expert and was assigned to the Hercules Missile Program.
After his honorable discharge, Larry went on to a career with IBM for 28 years. He was on the first team of Systems Engineers to work with NASA on the early moon shot programs. Once retiring from IBM, Larry began his second career as a computer systems contractor, once again working with the NASA Space Programs and others.
In 1964, Larry met his wife of 56 years, Carolynn D. Anderson, and they married in 1966. Larry and Carolynn went on to have three children, raising them in Magnolia, Texas where they resided for more than 40 years.
Larry is predeceased by his parents, Wallace and Clair Trochesset, and siblings Henry J. Trochesset, Louis V. Trochesset and Gayle E. Trochesset Jahn. Larry is survived by his wife Carolynn D. Trochesset and children Tishana L. Trochesset, Dena C. Trochesset Clement & Greg Clement, Larry A. Trochesset Jr. Larry is also survived by four wonderful grandchildren, Jack Henry Clement, Anna Elizabeth Frances Clement, Elliott Grayson Trochesset and Jolie Kate Trochesset. His grandchildren were his biggest source of pride. He also leaves behind his brother, Wallace J. (Tootsie) Trochesset, Jr. and many other beloved extended family members, all of whom he treasured.
Larry was a member of the Knights of Columbus, served on the HAL-PC Club Board of Directors, and was a proud continuing education student at Lone Star College - Tomball. For years, he was very involved in his children's extra- curricular activities. One of his joys was coaching his kids' youth sports teams throughout their childhoods. He loved going to his family ranch in South Texas to hunt and enjoy nature. He also loved more than anything to be around his family laughing and making memories.
Pallbearers will be nephews Frank Trochesset (Godson), Henry Trochesset, Wallace Trochesset, Ellis Trochesset and his two grandsons, Grayson Trochesset and Jack Henry Clement.
The family would like to thank all the numerous doctors and nurses that helped along the way at MD Anderson Cancer Center, and UTMB League City and Clear Lake Campuses.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, Galveston. Funeral Mass will be Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1302 Broadway, Galveston, with burial following the service at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
