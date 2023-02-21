Larry Andrew Trochesset

ALVIN — Larry Trochesset, of Alvin, Texas, passed away on February 16, 2023.

Larry was born on January 23, 1939 to Wallace J. and Clair L. Trochesset in Biloxi, Mississippi. At the age of one, Larry and his family moved to Galveston, Texas. Larry graduated in 1958 from Kirwin Catholic High School in Galveston, served in the US Marine Reserves, and went on to study at Alvin Community College before joining the United States Army. For three years, he was stationed on the East Coast and in Germany. While in the Army, he earned numerous commendations including Expert Rifleman M-1, Good Conduct Medal, Carbine Expert and was assigned to the Hercules Missile Program.

