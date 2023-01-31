Kirsten June Wirth

DICKINSON, TX — Kirsten ‘Kris’ June Wirth, 61, of Galveston County, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 30, 2023.
Kirsten was born September 13th, 1961 in Kingston, NY. She spent most of her childhood growing up in and around West Hurley. Kris was a graduate of Onteora HS 1979, was a part of the Onteroa HS flagline, and performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. If there was a stage, Kirsten would be on it. She was quite the performer and could put on a show. She loved to sing, dance and play the piano. A woman of many talents, whose smile was super contagious. Kirsten was also a lead vocalist that performed on the Pacific Cruise Line and brought joy to many passengers. She was known for having an incredible sense of humor. To say fashion was a passion is an understatement. Kirsten graduated with a degree in radiography from Houston Mainland Hospital and worked as the head technician / supervisor of her unit in the Women’s Hospital of Texas. She was a home health care aid, professional organizer and pet sitter. She loved to crochet, craft, color, and play card games. She had a fierce love for her pup Cody and loved to take him on walks and car rides.
Kirsten is predeceased by her parents, June E. Swart, William B. Swart and her siblings Donna Naccarato and Wallace Swart.
She is survived by her siblings Dennis and Suzanne Yankowski, Darlene Foucher, Dale Chase, Douglas Yankowski, Blake and Robert Swart, Ragan and Kyle Graves, Stacy and Monty Weeks and Marcus and Gina Swart. Nieces and nephews Charles Edward Naccarato, Perry Naccarato, Denise Yankowski, Katherine Yankowski, Jennifer Warns, DevonRose Yankowski, Chase Graves, Taylor Graves, R Zachary Weeks, Faith Weeks and Tyler Swart.
Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 4th 1 — 4pm @ Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 Rd. W Dickinson, TX 77539. Reception to follow at the home of Blake Swart, 4934 Chase Stone Dr. Bacliff, TX 77518.
