Kermit Lee Jerry Holmes

FAYETTEVILLE, TX — On the morning of July 22, 2023, surrounded by his family, God received Kermit into his loving arms. Kermit was born on October 9, 1944, in Fayetteville, TX to the late James and Annie Lee (Darden) Holmes.
He accepted Christ at an early age. Kermit left home at an early age to start his life with Doris (Johnson) Holmes (deceased) and to this union one daughter was born. He later moved to Dickinson, TX where he worked for Schroeder Poultry Company, the City of Dickinson and Houston Lighting and Power Company. Later he moved back home to help with his aging parents.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Ervin, Earnest, Leon, and James Holmes, Jr. and two sisters, Bernice and Gentry. Kermit is survived by one daughter, Karen Homer (Joseph). two sisters, Mandy (Charles) and Dorothy Hubbard, four brothers, Richard (Diane), Ed (Narine), Wilbert (Lee Ester) and Charles, He is also survived by three grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Viewing will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 4-7 PM at Tommy E. Taylor Funeral Home La Grange, TX and Funeral Services 11 AM Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Cedar of Lebanon COGIC 1946 E. State Hwy 159 Fayetteville, TX burial will follow at Darden Memorial Cemetery Fayetteville, TX.
