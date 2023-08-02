Kermit Lee Jerry Holmes

FAYETTEVILLE, TX — On the morning of July 22, 2023, surrounded by his family, God received Kermit into his loving arms. Kermit was born on October 9, 1944, in Fayetteville, TX to the late James and Annie Lee (Darden) Holmes.

He accepted Christ at an early age. Kermit left home at an early age to start his life with Doris (Johnson) Holmes (deceased) and to this union one daughter was born. He later moved to Dickinson, TX where he worked for Schroeder Poultry Company, the City of Dickinson and Houston Lighting and Power Company. Later he moved back home to help with his aging parents.

