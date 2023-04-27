LEAGUE CITY — Kenneth William Hehr, of League City, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas at the age of 70. He was born on November 27, 1952 in Kemmerer, Wyoming to Fred and Frances Hehr.
Ken married his high school sweetheart, Sally, in 1974. He spent his career as a Pipefitter/Welder, and was employed at Amoco Casper, Wyoming then transferred to Amoco Texas City in 1992. He was an avid outdoorsman, spent time hunting and fishing in both Wyoming and Texas, shooting skeet, and going on motorcycle trips with his friends and family. Ken was a loving and attentive father to Stephanie and Jason, and quick to be of service to his friends and family. He was lucky enough to have friends in Texas and from Wyoming that became family. Spending time with his grandchildren, Sophie, Emily, and William, had earned top honors.
Ken is preceded in death by his twin brother, Keith Hehr; his parents, Fred and Frances Hehr; his brother, Robert Hehr.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Hehr; his children Stephanie (Joe) Beauregard and Jason (Kari) Hehr; grandchildren, Sophie and Emily Beauregard, and William Hehr; his brother Gary (Rebecca) Hehr; his sister, Linda (Chuck)Walters.
A memorial will be held on Sunday the 30th of April, 2023 at 3 o'clock in the afternoon at Crowder Funeral Home 1645 East Main Street League City, TX 77573
