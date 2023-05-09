Kenneth Neal Heimann, Sr.

DICKINSON, TX — Kenneth Neal Heimann Sr., 82, longtime resident of Dickinson, Texas, passed from this life on May 6th, 2023, surrounded by loving family at his home in San Antonio, Texas.

Born December 5th, 1940 to Dennie Lee Smith and Margaret Harper Smith in San Augustine County, Texas, he started life from very humble beginnings but aspired to serve his country and others. He entered military service at the young age of 17. During his time in the United States Air Force, he served two tours in Viet Nam, one in which he was attached to the 14th Civil Engineering Squadron at Nha Trang AB. Upon his return stateside, he served as a Drill Instructor at Lackland AFB in San Antonio before being honorably discharged. When Ken left the service, he took a position with the local police department in his hometown of San Augustine, Texas. It was during this period of his life that he met and married his lifelong love Geraldine Hiko, and together they created, fostered, and nurtured a happy and healthy blended family consisting of 7 children.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription