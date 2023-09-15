ALGOA, TX — Mr. Kenneth Leroy Johnson passed from this life Sunday, September 10, 2023 in Algoa.
Born February 14, 1931 in Cumberland, Maryland, Mr. Jonson had been a resident of Algoa since 1986. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after 22 years. In 1973 Mr. Johnson assisted in setting up the first hyperbaric chamber for the Marine Biomedical Institute at UTMB. He retired from UTMB after 21 years. Ken was also a Sargent in the Marine Division of the Galveston County Sheriff Department. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends and was a lifetime member of the following organizations, VFW Post 5400 in Santa Fe, American Legion Post 89 in Texas City, DAV Gal-Tex Chapter 15 in Texas City, NRA, Texas State Rifle Assn, 7th Bomb Wing B-36 Assn., Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie, and Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge - Haltom City, Texas.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph S. and Anna (White) Johnson; wife, Billie Johnson; brothers, William H. Johnson, Edgar D. Johnson, Vernon L. Johnson, James E. Johnson; sisters, Wilda Miller and Genevieve Murphy.
Survivors includes his wife, Coy Johnson; his son, Mike Johnson and wife, Trish of Rosharon, Larry Johnson and wife, Cathy of Dickinson; daughter, Kim Willis and husband, John, Jr. of Algoa; grandchildren, Laurie Johnson, Jason Willis, Ken Johnson, Katie Johnson and a great grandchild, Elissa Willis.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Internment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
