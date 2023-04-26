FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Junetta Thompson (82) of Friendswood, TX, passed away on April 24, 2023, at Houston Methodist Hospital Clear Lake, TX. She was born in Luling, TX, on February 25, 1941, and spent her youth in San Antonio, Victoria, and Waco, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marguerite (Jiggs) and WO King, Sr., and her grandson, Ethan Michael Thompson. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Thompson; children Teri Thompson, Michael Thompson and wife Paula Black Thompson, Dennis Thompson and wife Andrea May Thompson; grandchildren Lauren Thompson Domangue and Emily Thompson; great grandchildren Stevie Li Domangue and Scully Ru Domangue. She is also survived by her brother Captain WO King, Jr., USN and wife Mary King; sister Debbie King Smith Stohler and husband Bill Stohler; sister-in-law Linda Thompson Smith and husband Phillip Smith; nieces Lori Jamison and husband Jeff Jamison, Beckie Turner and husband Eric Turner, Rebecca Wedel and husband Derek Wedel; nephews Jared Smith and Billy Stohler, Jr.; great nieces Amanda Espinoza and husband Bob Espinoza, Rylie Turner, Paige Turner, Justine Turner, Jasmine Stohler; great nephews Braeden Jamison, Jordan Jamison, Jack Turner, Hendrick
Smith, Jesse Stohler; and great-great nieces Mila Espinoza and Renate Gist.
Junetta married Wayne Thompson on September 13, 1958, in Waco, TX. They settled in Galveston, TX, where Wayne served in the U.S. Coast Guard, beginning a 30-year career culminating as CWO4 BSON. His career took them to Pascagoula, MS; Mobile, AL; Port Isabel, TX; Honolulu and Kauai, HI; Governors Island, NY; Groton, CT; Morgan City, LA; and Houston, TX.
She is a graduate of Ball High School in Galveston, TX, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from the University of Houston, Clear Lake, TX. Junetta worked as a computer programmer for 20 years as a NASA contractor employee for the space shuttle and international space station. She loved to listen to audio books while traveling with her husband by car around Texas and across the country, and as far as Canada and Alaska. She and Wayne retired to Friendswood, TX. She was affectionately known as Grandma Netta to her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The visitation, memorial service, and burial will be on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery, 6623 Interstate 35 S, Robinson, TX. Visitation will be at 10 am, services at 11 am, followed by a brief graveside service. Pallbearers will be Michael Thompson, Dennis Thompson, Jared Smith, Hendrick Smith, Roger Wilcox, Jason Black and Mikeal Wyatt.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the USO, Diabetes, Kidney or other charities of your choice.
