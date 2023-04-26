Junetta Thompson

FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Junetta Thompson (82) of Friendswood, TX, passed away on April 24, 2023, at Houston Methodist Hospital Clear Lake, TX. She was born in Luling, TX, on February 25, 1941, and spent her youth in San Antonio, Victoria, and Waco, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marguerite (Jiggs) and WO King, Sr., and her grandson, Ethan Michael Thompson. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Thompson; children Teri Thompson, Michael Thompson and wife Paula Black Thompson, Dennis Thompson and wife Andrea May Thompson; grandchildren Lauren Thompson Domangue and Emily Thompson; great grandchildren Stevie Li Domangue and Scully Ru Domangue. She is also survived by her brother Captain WO King, Jr., USN and wife Mary King; sister Debbie King Smith Stohler and husband Bill Stohler; sister-in-law Linda Thompson Smith and husband Phillip Smith; nieces Lori Jamison and husband Jeff Jamison, Beckie Turner and husband Eric Turner, Rebecca Wedel and husband Derek Wedel; nephews Jared Smith and Billy Stohler, Jr.; great nieces Amanda Espinoza and husband Bob Espinoza, Rylie Turner, Paige Turner, Justine Turner, Jasmine Stohler; great nephews Braeden Jamison, Jordan Jamison, Jack Turner, Hendrick

