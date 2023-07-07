Julie Ann Teichman Coltzer

GALVESTON, TX — Julie Ann (Teichman) Coltzer passed from this life on Friday June 30, 2023. She was 90 years old.

Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Coltzer, Sr.; father, Henry Teichman; mother, Emma Derrick; brother, Rudy Teichman; sister, Carolyn Urbani; and son-in-law, Craig Lehman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription