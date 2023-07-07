GALVESTON, TX — Julie Ann (Teichman) Coltzer passed from this life on Friday June 30, 2023. She was 90 years old.
Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Coltzer, Sr.; father, Henry Teichman; mother, Emma Derrick; brother, Rudy Teichman; sister, Carolyn Urbani; and son-in-law, Craig Lehman.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Lehman of Kingwood, Texas; daughter, Lori Froelich and husband, Kelly, of Scottsdale, Arizona; and son, Billy Coltzer, Jr. and wife, Shelley, of Galveston, Texas. She was affectionately known as Granny, Grandma, and Mimi to her grandchildren: Shane Lehman of Houston, Texas; Natalie Guerrero and husband, Will, of Houston, Texas; Alexis Faust and husband, Peter, of Kingwood, Texas; Will Froelich and wife, Megan, of Phoenix, Arizona; Lindsey Humphrey and husband, Connor, of Scottsdale, Arizona; Chase Coltzer of Galveston, Texas; and Kaleigh Coltzer of Galveston, Texas. Great-grandchildren include Vivian Guerrero, Charlotte Guerrero, Alexandra Faust, Allen Faust, Luke Froelich, Samuel Froelich, Grace Froelich, Matthew Froelich, Michael Froelich, Henry Humphrey, George Humphrey, and James Humphrey. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Donna Teichman, brother-in-law Angelo Urbani, and beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Born September 3, 1932, Julie was a lifelong resident of Galveston, Texas. She was also a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Galveston where she served on the Board of Deacons and as an Elder. Although specialized care required that she spend the last year off the island, she always spoke about wanting to return home to her island and her church.
Julie was part of a generation that was raised during extraordinary times. Her childhood included accompanying her mom to work at the blimp base during World War II, watching the injured cross the causeway into town for medical care after the Texas City Disaster, and listening about all of this and more on the radio. After high school, she married her husband of 66 years, Billy Coltzer, Sr., a classmate dating back to junior high school. Together they would raise three children, Sandra, Lori, and Billy, Jr.
For the 28 years that Billy and Julie had minor children at home, Julie was a professional mom and housewife with part-time duties as bookkeeper for the family construction business. She took her jobs very seriously. You did not "mess" with her children or "mess up" her home...and the company bank account reconciled to the penny each and every month. She was a perfectionist in every sense of the word. Billy, Sr., also known for being a perfectionist, used to dislike working on the family home. He said Julie was just too tough of a client.
Julie's entertainment away from children's events centered around music and dancing. Typically, the venue was a Shriners event somewhere across the state where Julie and the other Shriner wives would band together to form their own social circles outside of the "men's club".
After all the children were grown, Julie took a job as the church secretary for the First Presbyterian Church. At this point, Billy, Sr. had partially retired, and she took the job mainly for health insurance coverage. As it turned out, she loved the job and stayed there for many years (and the church bank accounts reconciled to the penny each and every month).
Late in life, when Billy, Sr. was diagnosed with cancer, Julie returned to caregiver status and managed the care required for his treatment for over seven years. Life without Billy was never the same.
Julie was a kind person who was a product of a simpler time where faith and family were a priority. Billy and Julie valued education and were proud that they were able to provide each of their children with a college degree. They judged their success in life by the relationships they had with their three children, three in-laws, seven grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren. The children all knew they were deeply loved. For Julie, her wealth was the quality of her faith and the love of her family. She was the last of an era and will be sorely missed.
A visitation will be held at Malloy & Son Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 9, 2023. Funeral services will be Monday, July 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Galveston.
Burial will be a private ceremony for the immediate family at a later date, during which Julie will be placed alongside the love of her life, Billy Coltzer, Sr., at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Shane Lehman, Will Froelich, Chase Coltzer, Will Guerrero, Peter Faust, and Tyler Vaughn. Kelly Froelich and Connor Humphrey will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the First Presbyterian Church (marked for the Salvation Army Monday Night Meals or the Christian Education Department), or the charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Serenity Gardens (special thanks to Stephanie and Courtney) as well as the staff of Magnolia Hospice (Trish, Lupe, and Sean) for their kindness and support to Julie and the family over the past several months.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Julie's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
When Julie spoke about wanting to return home, she was reminded that she must get better to go home. Today, she is more than better, for she is home and reunited with the love of her life!
Godspeed, Julie. 'Til we meet again
