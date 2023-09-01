TEXAS CITY, TX — Judith Doraty, 73, of Texas City, Texas passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at UTMB Health.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, with a burial to follow at Hayes Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock. A visitation will be held from 5:00 -7:00 P.M. with a Rosary starting at 6:30 P.M., Tuesday, September 5, 2023, also at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Judith was born February 8, 1950, in Goshen, Indiana. She was a Registered Nurse of thirty years and cared for so many. She is a beautiful beloved wife, mom, grandma (Mammaw) and great-grandma (Ma-Gra) who loved to cook for her hubby, getting some “Lovin” from her dog, Molly Girl, spoiling her dog, Bella-boo, working in her garden, and enjoying all her chickens. Her passion was raising turkeys back in the day.
She is preceded in death by her dad, Robert Earl Brown; Mom, Mary Louise Brown- Hyde; and her Twin Sister Janet Valdez.
Survivors include husband (of 55 years) Jerry Lee Doraty; sister, Kathy Reaves; sister, Margie Spencer; sister, Linda Newsom; sister and brother-in-law, Bobbi Lynne and Tom Miesen; brother-in-law, Ernie Valdez; daughter and son-in-law, Jerrie Lynn & Guy P. Gilmore; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Chris Lambright; and son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey Lee and Misty Doraty. Grandchildren; Ashley Pooh, Joshua Allen, Tollie, Jennie Wheezy, Jessie Pooh, Geoffrey, Judy Boo, Byrum, Michael, Kaitie, Britnee, Taylor Ann, Nathan, Walker, Zack, Maddie, and Kayleigh. Great-Grandchildren; Kelsey Jean, Carter, Caleb, Thea-Lynn, John-T, Gavin, Charlie, Codie Girl, Wyatt, Cassidey, Landon, Logan, Lucas, Cameron, Millie Moo, Brooklyn, and all other loved ones.
Pallbearers include Chris Lambright, Guy P Gilmore, Byrum McCulloch, Michael Doraty, Josh Perthuis, and Walker Doraty.
Honorary Pallbearers include Zack Doraty, Nathan Doraty, Geoffrey Rogers, and KJ Rohde.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City, Texas.
