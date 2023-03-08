DICKINSON, TX — Joyce V. Hobbs passed from this life March 4, 2023 in Houston, Texas. She was born January 13, 1933 in Independence, Texas to Leon and Willie Mae Farmer Washington
Joyce was a longtime resident of Dickinson, a graduate of Dunbar High School and Franklin Beauty College. She was a licensed cosmetologist and also worked at Prairie View A&M Agricultural Department. She later retired from Sear (Griggs Rd). She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star; a former member of St. James AME Church and later united with Faith United Methodist Church.
Preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Willie Mae Washington; her husband, Aaron Lee Hobbs and six sisters, Thelma Washington, Virgil Washington, Maxine Rogers, Octavia Green, Marie Jamison and Nelva Faye Washington, she leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted sons, Aaron D. Hobbs and Vincent Hobbs, Sr. (Michelle); grandchildren, Aaron Sr., Jakolbe and Vincent Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
A Celebration of Joyce's life will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Faith United Methodist Church, 2205 Avenue G in Dickinson. Visitation will begin at 12noon followed by services at 1:00PM. Pastor Johnnie Simpson, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. norrisdburkley.com
