LA MARQUE, TX — Josette Armendariz-Batiste, DNP, RN, CCRN, CENP, Vice President, Regional Hospitals & System Chief Nursing Executive
On Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, Dr. Mary Josette Armendariz-Batiste was called home to be with the Lord and her loving mother, Mary Ann Armendariz.
Josette was born on February 28, 1968, at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas, to Josh and Mary Ann (Bates) Armendariz. Josette graduated from Ball High School in 1986. She received her Associates Degree in Nursing from Galveston College in 1998 and went on to work in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at UTMB Galveston.
Dr. Armendariz-Batiste earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and her Master in Nursing Leadership and Management and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees from Walden University. Among her many achievements, Dr. Armendariz-Batiste guided UTMB’s Neurosciences Critical Care Unit to recognition by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses as a Silver-level Beacon Awardee for Excellence in 2019. She also helped lead UTMB on its journey to accreditation by Det Norske Veritas as a Comprehensive Stroke Center. Josette was instrumental in the opening of Jennie Sealy Hospital in 2016, including the safe transportation of patients from the existing facility to the new hospital. She also helped lead UTMB to AACN Magnet Recognition in 2012 and 2017. Altogether, Josette had over 25 years of service at UTMB, ultimately earning the title of Vice President, Patient Care Services and System Chief Nurse Executive in 2020. As quoted in a recent piece she wrote for a newsletter, “I have chosen to stay at UTMB my entire career because I see compassion, kindness, hard work, and genuine love in the people who work here. Your dedication to your patients, families and others is awe inspiring.”
Dr. Armendariz-Batiste was a recipient of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses’ (AACN) Circle of Excellence Award in 2016 and is a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses and the American Organization of Nurse Executives as well as the DAISY Nurse Leadership Award.
In 2003, Josette married her husband, Joseph Batiste. Together they raised their son, Joseph and daughter, Megan. Josette had a beautiful and infectious smile and kind spirit. She was dedicated to her nursing career. She had a very caring soul and strived to help others. To quote her directly, “Whether it is through physical labor, volunteering my time, or donating money to a cause, helping others makes me feel good”. Josette was known as a loving wife, mom, grandma, aunt, friend, caregiver, nurse and mentor to many.
Josette is survived by her husband, Joseph Batiste; children, Megan (Corey) Mallory and Joseph Isaiah Batiste; siblings, David Armendariz, Frederick Armendariz, Josh (Heidi) Armendariz; grandchildren, Mia and Jaxon Mallory; father, Joshua Armendariz; father-in-law, Joseph Batiste, Sr.; mother-in-law, Doris Rhodes; brother-in-law, Rodney Batiste (Darlene); as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Hwy 6 Hitchcock 77563. A celebration of life will begin at 4:00 p.m. Josette was a woman who loved life and wanted to be remembered in celebration. Fittingly, this is a day to recognize National Donate Life Blue & Green Day. Please feel free to wear blue and green and to engage in sharing the Donate Life message and promoting the importance of registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor (https://donatelife.net/donation/statistics/). As of today, Josette has saved 75 lives as an organ donor.
