Joseph Arthur Pelto

TEXAS CITY, TX — Joseph Arthur Pelto, age 71, resident of Texas City, passed from this life on March 11th, 2023. Joseph was born on April 13th, 1951 to parents Signe and George Pelto in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

After graduating from Tulane University, and in addition to obtaining a Master's Degree in History at Baylor University, Joseph proudly served in the Army for 23 years in the Corps of Engineers achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He then led the JROTC department at Cigarroa High School in Laredo, Texas for 16 years. Notably, Joseph was an ordained pastor and servant of the Word who dutifully spread the Word of our Lord to numerous congregations across Texas and in New Mexico.

