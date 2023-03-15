TEXAS CITY, TX — Joseph Arthur Pelto, age 71, resident of Texas City, passed from this life on March 11th, 2023. Joseph was born on April 13th, 1951 to parents Signe and George Pelto in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
After graduating from Tulane University, and in addition to obtaining a Master's Degree in History at Baylor University, Joseph proudly served in the Army for 23 years in the Corps of Engineers achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He then led the JROTC department at Cigarroa High School in Laredo, Texas for 16 years. Notably, Joseph was an ordained pastor and servant of the Word who dutifully spread the Word of our Lord to numerous congregations across Texas and in New Mexico.
Born with a chatty nature, Joseph never knew someone to be a stranger as he would strike up a conversation with anyone just about anywhere. He valued his faith, family, and community. His bright light will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Joseph is preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Erna Pelto; daughters Anja Norris and husband Jerry, Diana Miles and husband David, and Miriam Alviza and husband Shirnyl; son Joseph Pelto and wife Monica; sister Ann Pelto; brother John Pelto and wife Jan; grandchildren Brad Norris and wife Luvi, Brittany Norris, Brandon Norris, Natalie Vineyard and husband Sean, Sara Pelto, and Vivienne Alviza; and 5 great-grandchildren.
In his honor, there will be a visitation on Monday, March 20th, 2023 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Peace Lutheran Church in Texas City, Texas. A funeral service will follow at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Houston National Cemetery.
