Joseph Albert Ceccacci

GALVESTON — Joseph Albert Ceccacci age 60 of Galveston passed from this earthly life and entered his eternal home Monday December 19, 2022 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston while fighting a brave battle against Stage IV Lung Cancer right up to the bitter end. Funeral Mass is 10:00am Wednesday December 28, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday at the funeral home where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm.

Joe was born January 24, 1962 in Galveston, Texas to Donald Louis Ceccacci, Sr and Patsy Ceccacci. He was a 1981 graduate of Ball High School where he excelled in football. He married the love of his life, Gayla December 17, 1983. The couple just celebrated their 39th year of marriage. Together they raised 2 beautiful daughters, Amy Jo and Janna, and only son Travis. In 1985, Joe decided to become Catholic and was baptized and confirmed at the 1986 Easter Vigil Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston.

