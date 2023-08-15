SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Jose "Joe" Salas passed from this life Monday, August 7, 2023, in Santa Fe.
Born October 18, 1948, in Brownsville, Texas, Mr. Salas had been a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps before beginning his career as a mechanic, retiring after many years. He attended Calvary Crossroad Church, was a member of the NRA, enjoyed doing yard work and hunting, but will be remembered for being a good, kind, hardworking man who was always there to lend a hand to friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Federico and Maria E. (Maroquin) Salas; daughter, Anna Salas Brown; brothers, Raymond Salas, Rudy Salas, Bobby Salas; brother-in-law, Rod Garcia; sister-in-law, Linda Salas.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 50 years Maria Salas; son, Jose Salas, II and wife, Meghan; son-in-law, Robert Brown; brothers, Juan Salas and wife, Gina, Carlos Salas and wife, Diane, Eddie Salas, Rubin Salas, Raul Salas, Armando Salas and wife, Irene; sisters, Sylvia Garcia, Irma Winston, Estella Salas; granddaughter, Sierra Brown; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11:00, Friday, August 18, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, with Pastor Del Toler officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
