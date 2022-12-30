TEXAS CITY, TX — Jose Eusebio Varela Sr. age 103 passed into eternity Monday December 26, 2022 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00am Tuesday January 3, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Calvary Catholic Mausoleum under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm.
Jose was born August 14, 1919 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras to Maria Antonia and Andres Varela. He loved everyone and was loved by all. Besides God, his family and close friends always came first. He was loving father and a true friend. Jose was very thoughtful and kind to everyone. He had a beautiful heart and never missed a family party. He enjoyed buying gifts for all the birthday parties, always welcomed a good game of soccer, and loved to travel to his hometown in Honduras.
Jose enjoyed life but worked very hard to achieve his goals. He was a very intelligent and knowledgeable man. He could talk for hours about any country, law or any subject for that matter. He studied at the San Miguel College in Honduras and has a Bachelor degree in Sciences and Letters. He is a retired Marine Engineer with the MEBA. He worked in many capacities with the National Maritime Union.
He had the wonderful opportunity to be able to travel many countries all over the world on the merchant marine ships for over 40 years and a veteran of World War II.
Jose was a lifetime member of the Optimist club, the Elks, Knights of Columbus and Queen of Peace Church.
He is preceded in death by his sisters, parents Maria Antonia and Andres Varela and sons, Richard Varela and Jose E. Varela Jr.,. Left behind to cherish his memory the mother of his children, Margaret Buendia-Varela, also his sons and daughters: daughter, Adilia Yolanda Varela Lopez and husband Jose 0. Lopez, daughter, Margaret Varela-Morris; Sons: Dr. Mauricio Varela and wife Dra. Iris Varela, Robert Varela, Michael Varela Sr. and wife Stella Varela, Ronald “Ronnie” Varela and wife Lori Ostermayer- Varela. He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren not only here in the U.S. but also in Honduras, many other relatives and beloved friends.
Pallbearers are Mauricio Varela, MD, Robert Varela, Ronnie Varela, Michael Varela, Sr., Michael Varela, Jr. and Jose Lopez, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Jose O. Lopez, Sr. and Mauricio Mireles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.