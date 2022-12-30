TEXAS CITY, TX — Jose Eusebio Varela Sr. age 103 passed into eternity Monday December 26, 2022 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00am Tuesday January 3, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Calvary Catholic Mausoleum under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm.

Jose was born August 14, 1919 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras to Maria Antonia and Andres Varela. He loved everyone and was loved by all. Besides God, his family and close friends always came first. He was loving father and a true friend. Jose was very thoughtful and kind to everyone. He had a beautiful heart and never missed a family party. He enjoyed buying gifts for all the birthday parties, always welcomed a good game of soccer, and loved to travel to his hometown in Honduras.

