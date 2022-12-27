John Zaro

SANTA FE, TX — Mr. John Zaro passed from this life Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, in Texas City.

Born March 24, 1938 in Galveston, Mr. Zaro had been a resident of Santa Fe for most of his life, previously of Fresno, California for over 20 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and enjoyed deer hunting. John was a "jack of all trades" having worked maintenance at Amoco, shrimping and oystering, Silvera Bros. Farm in California, Vince Gandoullia Trucking in California and Zaro Inc. Trucking.

