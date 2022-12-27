SANTA FE, TX — Mr. John Zaro passed from this life Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, in Texas City.
Born March 24, 1938 in Galveston, Mr. Zaro had been a resident of Santa Fe for most of his life, previously of Fresno, California for over 20 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and enjoyed deer hunting. John was a "jack of all trades" having worked maintenance at Amoco, shrimping and oystering, Silvera Bros. Farm in California, Vince Gandoullia Trucking in California and Zaro Inc. Trucking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Juanita LaFrance (Coffield) Zaro; son, John "Jay" Zaro; brothers, Norman Zaro, Joe "Slim" Zaro, Jesse Zaro, James Zaro, Steve Zaro; sister, Edith Elliott; niece, Nicole Zaro.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara "Bobbi" Zaro; sons, Don Zaro, Sr. and wife, Dorothy of Santa Fe, James Zaro and wife, Julie of Firbaugh, California; brothers, Darrell Zaro and wife, Sheila of Santa Fe, Jake Zaro of Cleveland, Danny Zaro and wife, Terry of Queen City, Jack Zaro of Santa Fe; sisters, Barbara "Beanie" Miller, Lenora "Lee" Dickerson both of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Jason Zaro and wife, Jonelle, Regan Zaragoza and husband, Nash, Sr., Ashley Padeiro and husband, Miguel, Donnie Zaro, Jr., Michael Zaro and wife, LeAnn, Sarah Zaro; great-grandchildren, Gavin Zaro, Katlyn Zaro, Allison Zaro, Johnny Latronica, Janet Zaro, Jordyn Gonzalez, Morgan Zaragoza, Nash Zaragoza, Jr., M. J. Padiero, Kensley Padiero, Jaxson Zaro, Brody Zaro, Chloe Zaro, Michael Zaro, Jr.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Jake Bigford officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Elliott, Miguel Padiero, C. J. Zaro, Donnie Zaro, Jason Zaro and Michael Zaro.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.