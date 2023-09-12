GALVESTON, TX — John Roy Nichols passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2023, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by family and ready for that great motorcycle ride in the sky.
John was born on Sept. 9, 1944 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Roy P. Nichols and Vivian Maurine Via. He was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps; he was a seafarer and a storyteller; he had a rebellious spirit and a big heart. He will be sorely missed by family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Nancy Nichols Graves and Kay Nichols Walter; niece Lisa Walter; and by his beloved wife, Louise Tharp Nichols. He is survived by his children, son R. Marshall Nichols and wife Michelle; daughter Lillian Nichols Pope and husband Daniel, and daughter Maurine Via Nichols; his seven grandchildren, Alexis Nicole Skidmore, Avery Marie Nichols, Bella Kathryn Pope, Eli Orion Sweeney, Abigale Louise Nichols, Aran Via Sweeney, and John Fisher Pope; nieces Marcia Brown, Maurine Richter, Nancy McCurdy, Carolyn Martinez, and Susan Walter; and nephews Charles Graves and Frank Walter.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice Care Team and his long-time physicians at UTMB.
