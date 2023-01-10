Galveston, TX - John Martinez passed away peacefully in his home at the age of seventy-five, surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, December 10, 2022. He was born on June 15th, 1947, in Poth, Texas. At the age of seventeen, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served our country for four years. Upon completion of the Navy John married Margaret Sanchez and enrolled in The University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated from in 1974. Following graduation, he worked for the Texas State Comptroller where he eventually retired after 32 years of service. Throughout John and Margaret's 51 years of marriage, they traveled frequently to Las Vegas and enjoyed a several cruises. After retirement they opened their own restaurant, Mi Casita, at The State Fair of Texas.
John is survived by his wife Margaret Martinez, children Laurie Martinez and Anthony Martinez, his two beloved granddaughters Mackenzy Pesina and Mia Pesina, as well as siblings Claudio Martinez, Minnie Lancola, Rachel Alaniz, Connie Martinez, Jesse Rocha, Fabian Rocha, and stepbrothers Richard Martinez, and Riley Martinez.
A memorial service with Honors will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Following the memorial there will be a celebration of life to be held at the VFW, 1014 24th Street, in Galveston, Texas.
