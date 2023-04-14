LEAGUE CITY, TX — John Jeffery Fairchild went peacefully with Our Lord Jesus Christ on February 21, 2023. He was 82 Years Old.
John was born on May 26, 1940 in Houston, Texas to Earl Andrew and Margaret Ann Mayberry Fairchild. He graduated from Ball High School in Galveston, Texas.
John married Celenia M. Garza, the love of his life. He was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He had a huge devotion to God, Our Lord Jesus Christ and his church, Shrine of the True Cross.
He enlisted in the Armed Forces of the United States of America. As a qualified Marksman and a Medical Specialist of the Army National Guard of Texas, John was Honorably Discharged on October 1, 1966. During that time, he served as a Police Officer for the City of Galveston, Texas. Continuing his education, he was, later, employed as a Chemical Operator for Union Carbide, Now, Dow Chemical. John retired from Union Carbide in 1990 as a Chief Chemical Operator.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Andrew and Margaret Ann Mayberry Fairchild, his brothers, Earl Andrew Fairchild, Jr. and Robert Arnold Fairchild; his beloved wife, Celenia M. Fairchild.
He is survived by his sister, Margaret Ann Hons (Frank) and his brother Richard Allen Fairchild; his children: Pamela Fairchild Quintanilla (Roy), Michael Fairchild, Stacy Fairchild Gibbons (James); his grandchildren: Matthew D. Trevino (Virginia), Bryan J. Trevino and Jaysen M. Trevino; his great grandchildren: Melanie Trevino and Connor Trevino, Countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Last but not least, his grand dogs.
In John’s honor, there will be a memorial mass, on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Father Larry Wilson at Shrine of the True Cross, 300 FM 517, Rd. E, Dickinson, TX 77539, followed by the interment at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7801 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson, TX 77539.
