John Heffernan, Jr.

Henderson, TX - John J "Jack" Heffernan Jr., passed from this world on June 15, 2023, at Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler, TX. Jack was born in Galveston, TX; the son of John J "Jack" (deceased) and Betty (O'Neal) Heffernan.
Jack graduated from O'Connell High School, class of 1976, where he participated in Football and Track, as well as surfing the waves with his best friends and serving the city as a Lifeguard with the Beach Patrol, by far his favorite job.
Following graduation, he attended Sam Houston State University, Tyler Jr. College and graduated from MTI College of Business and Technology in 1998. Jack married the love of his life for 34 years, Gina Armstrong Heffernan.
In addition to his father, Jack is predeceased by his Grandparents, James F & Florence Heffernan, Milton S and Edna O'Neal and daughter, Melanie Thompson Corbin.
His surviving family, includes his wife, Gina Armstrong Heffernan, 2 sons Dale A Thompson (Beverly) and Steven Thompson, (Heather), Son in law, Joe Corbin, 5 Grandchildren, Alicia, Ashlin, Jennifer, Riley and Mason; Siblings Colleen Heffernan (Henry Aronson), Laurie Heffernan, Gigi Heffernan and Brian Heffernan 6 nieces and nephews, 2 great-nieces and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jack retired as an operator for the Water Company and enjoyed his time taking care of his land in Henderson and building his "Little House." He was especially fond of the wonders of nature to be found in his own backyard, which included hours of watching his hummingbirds.
Jack was artistic, creative and his love of music gave him soul. A self-taught musician Jack also composed a number of songs that we will listen to and remember him. Jack had a special love for his Island and always wanted to come home eventually. And now he has.
A Celebration of Jack's life will be held 10:00am Saturday July 8, 2023 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
