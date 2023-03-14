GALVESTON, TX — John Blake Cotter, Jr., a native Galvestonian, went to be with Jesus on Monday, March 6, 2023, surrounded by his loving family in New Braunfels, Texas.
Born March 28, 1930, John boasted to be "Born on the Island", or BOI. He grew up in Galveston and graduated from Kerwin High School, then went on to the University of Texas Austin, where he obtained his bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering. John was a pilot in the Air Force, then worked and retired from NASA. John was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved baseball and football. The beach in Galveston was his "happy place".
John was also a very talented local artist who could capture nature through the lens of a camera or on a canvas with his oil paintings. He taught art classes in various venues in the area. John sponsored many people on their path to sobriety. He was a great mentor and teacher in all things spiritual. Almost everyone he knew considered him family.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Cotter, stepdaughter, Joanne Krohn, his former wife, Nancy Cotter, his parents, John and Vivian Cotter, and his siblings, Vivian Godinich, Wayne Cotter, and Glen Cotter.
John is survived by his children, to include his son, Michael Cotter and wife, Ivette; daughter, Karen Walker; son, Bryan Cotter and wife, Claudia; and daughter, Bitsy Cotter; and his grandchildren Camila, Daniela, Andrea, Michael Jr., Megan, Iza, Mia, Zoe, Zacgari, and Zuri.
John is also survived by his stepchildren, to include stepsons, Jeffrey Krohn, Stephen Krohn, and Warren McNaughton and partner, Melissa; stepdaughters, Maureen Golla and husband, Tom; and Wendy Campbell; and his step-grandchildren, Jennifer, Kenneth, Lyndsey, Ben, Julia, Victoria, Penny, Skye, Tyler; and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Carnes Brother Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont, Galveston TX 77550, Pastor Tom Louis officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.