ABILENE, TX — John Albert “Johnny” Roberts has gone to his eternal home. He was born in Arcadia, Texas (later becoming the city of Santa Fe) on November 29, 1936, to George and Verva Moore Roberts. He went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2023. He lived in Arcadia/Santa Fe for 79 years before he moved to Abilene in 2016.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bart Albert Roberts; brother, Jimmy Roberts.
He is survived by Elceone, his loving wife of 63 years; son, Kevin and daughter-in-law, Allison, of Abilene; granddaughters, Hailey and husband, Caleb, Ainsley and Lainey; sisters, Verva (Sally) Carroll of Santa Fe, and Betty McGinnes of Santa Fe; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Johnny graduated from Santa Fe High School, where he was active in all sports. He held many part-time jobs during his school years and was always a very hard worker. He had a paper route where he rode his bicycle to deliver papers, milked on a dairy and worked at Lambden-Schultz grocery store. One of his favorites jobs was working at One Stop Drug Store. He attended Alvin Community College and proudly served his country in the Marine Corp. After his time spent in the service, he worked at the Union Carbide Chemical Plant in Texas City for 42 years. During those 42 years, he never missed a day because of illness. He received many promotions at work because of his diligence and hard work.
Johnny was very active in the community and spent time coaching Little League Baseball and serving as Cub Scout Master. He was a member of the first city council when Santa Fe became a city in 1978 and later served three terms as Mayor of Santa Fe. He continued to work for the city in various capacities, such as serving as the chairman on The Economic Development Committee, the Zoning Committee and The Building Committee for the Justice Center. He was also given an Everyday Hero Award from the Galveston Daily News. After retirement, he was a “handy man” and almost daily did some kind of work for those who needed help.
Johnny was an active member of the Midway Church of Christ and served as a Deacon, an Elder and a bible class teacher for many years. After moving to Abilene, he was actively involved at Hillcrest Church of Christ. He also volunteered at Abilene Christian School for six years helping with maintenance. He continued working almost every day for someone who needed help.
He loved being CAMPA to his three wonderful granddaughters and loved spending time with them. He was highly respected and loved by many.
In honor of his wishes, there will not be a memorial service. He will be buried at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Santa Fe.
Donations may be made in his honor to the Midway Church of Christ, 10408 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX, 77563. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
