GALVESTON, TX — Joe "Jay" Ruben Zamora passed away February 24, 2023.
Born August 29, 1959, in Galveston, Jay attended Ball High School ('77) where he was a member of the marching band. He was also one of the biggest Dallas Cowboys fans around. Growing up in Galveston, Jay loved skateboarding and surfing with his younger brother, Karl, playing pranks on his sisters and working with his grandfather, Joe "Pop," at Aguirre Tile.
Jay had three children, David, Candace and Steven. He was involved in Little League not only as a fan but also as a coach, even receiving a Coach of the Year award. Jay's passion was spending time with his kids and being involved in their activities.
Jay loved hosting family gatherings, but didn't need a reason, cooking some of the best food on the island. He was never afraid to show his soft side, but was as tough as a rock when needed and never shied away from the way he felt. He lived in Galveston until 2008 when he moved to Spring, TX, after Hurricane Ike to start a new career.
Jay was a family man who loved strong and his genuine, honest love was felt by many. Everyone will always remember his smile and strong bear hugs that he would give before saying goodbye. We lost a good man, but God gained a Great Angel.
Jay was preceded in death by his brother, Karl; grandparents, Joe "Pop" and Aurora Aguirre; and grandfather, Joe "Pepe" Zamora. He is survived by his parents, Joe and Rachel Zamora; sisters, Rachel (Shon) Phillipps and Joy Zamora; children, David Zamora, Candace (Scott) Gutierrez and Steven (Joanna) Zamora; 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; nephews, Michael Zamora, Craig Casey and Corey Phillipps; and his devoted love of more than 10 years, Melissa Chisum.
Jay's wishes were to be cremated and that we gather for a Celebration of his Life to be held on March 4, 2023 at 2pm, 1801 Winnie in Galveston, Tx. Carnes Funeral Home is doing the cremation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.