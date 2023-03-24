TEXAS CITY, TX — Joe Henry Kainer, Sr. passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023. He was born August 9, 1941, to Henry Lawrence Kainer and May Lena Grohmann Kainer in Columbus, Texas.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Emken Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Visitation will be 11:00 — 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Joe attended Kirwin Catholic School and was a 1959 graduate of Ball High School. Soon after, he was set up on a date with June Shukanes and they were married on April 21, 1963. Joe worked at Model Dairy and Carnation Milk Company before buying Jones Grocery in 1975. Jones Grocery was a neighborhood staple for more than 40 years. He was affectionately known as “Mr. Jones” or “Big Joe”. During his time as a business owner, he was active in the community. He was a member of Rotary and the Chamber of Commerce, a Little League Sponsor and Coach, and a TCHS Booster Club member. After retirement, he enjoyed time at his ranch in London, TX, watching golf, and cheering on the Astros with his beloved, June.
Joe is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, June Shukanes Kainer and parents, Henry and May Kainer. He is survived by his daughter, Juliet Park and husband Tray; son, Joe H. Kainer, Jr. and wife Charmarie; son, Jason Kainer and wife Lisa. grandchildren: Tanner Park, Jennah Kainer, LJ Kainer, Londyn Kainer, Cole Kainer and great grandchild, Declan Parsons; brothers, Howard Kainer, Bernard Kainer and wife Mary, and John Kainer; extended family, James Shukanes and wife Jeanette, Frank Shukanes, Ruth Rogers, Lennie Falks and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Joe H. Kainer Jr., Jason Kainer, Tray Park, Tanner Park, LJ Kainer, Cole Kainer.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of UTMB Geriatric Medicine and Orchard Park Memory Care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.
“So when tomorrow starts without me don’t think we’re far apart. For every time you think of me, I’m right here in your heart.” David M. Romano
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.