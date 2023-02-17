Joan Neal Hyatt

GALVESTON, TX — Joan Hyatt passed peacefully on Thursday February 9, 2023, at UTMB Hospice Care in Galveston, Texas.

Joan was born on April 22, 1932, in Winona, Mississippi to Francis and Christine Neal. The Neal family moved to Kosciusko, Mississippi in 1934 where Joan would spend her childhood. She graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1950. She then attended Mississippi State College for Women or "The W" (now called Mississippi University for Women) with a Bachelor of Science in Library Science. After graduating in 1954, she moved to Racine, Wisconsin to take a job as a branch librarian for the Racine Public Library.

