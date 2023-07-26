GALVESTON, TX — Jewel Samuel Simpson, Jr., 83, went home to be with the Lord on July 14, 2023. Jewel a lifelong resident of Galveston, was born to the late Pastor Jewel Samuel Sr. and Mrs. Maggie Lee Simpson, on September 1, 1939.
Jewel was a retired laborer and former employee of Todd Shipyard, UTMB Dietary and the US Post Office.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jewel Samuel Sr. and Maggie Lee Simpson; two brothers, Eric and Michael Simpson; son, Jewell Samuel III; daughter, Bridgette Renee; and granddaughter, Piaget’ Copeland and Leah Simpson.
Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Mildred E. Simpson; sons, Durand (Sharon), Lionel (Linda), Kerry (Ellie); daughters, Sandra Fontenette (Richard Sr.), Michelle Copeland (Albert), and Pamela Hawkins (Dezra Sr.); twelve grandchildren; brother, Robert Simpson; sisters, Barbara Kelley, Joann Marsh, and Janice Watson; special friends, John Lundy, “Big Man” Valier, Kenneth Young; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, followed by Homegoing Celebration Service at 11 a.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church 2127 37th St., Galveston, TX., Pastor Tim Sykes officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Galveston. Memorials may be sent to the mortuary. Please visit ERJFM for additional information.
