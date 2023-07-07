Jesus Emmanuel Ferrusca Aruna

GALVESTON, TX — Jesús Emmanuel Ferrusca Aruna, son of Susana Aruna and Jesús Ferrusca, was born in Querétaro, Mexico on December 25, 2000. He attended Oppe Elementary School, Austin Middle School and continued his studies at Ball High School. He belonged to the band group, Hispanic dance, among other physical activities. He loved to play sports. He was an intelligent person. He graduated from Ball High School in 2019. He attended Galveston College. He liked to exercise, art, music, singing, puzzles, he loved animals and nature. He was a beautiful soul that touched the hearts of all those who surrounded his life, even for strangers. An incredible and wise young man who always knew how to encourage someone when they felt depressed by making them laugh and smile. There was never a boring moment with him. Jesus is our family. And family means that no one is left behind or forgotten. It will always be in our hearts and in our memories. We are very grateful to everyone for your great appreciation, collaboration, love, time, and strength to support my son and us. Thank you for loving and supporting Chino so much, for showing all the affection and love you had for him. Thank you for being present in your life and for all your help.
A wake will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 from 5-10 p.m. at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St. Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at St. Patrick Church followed by Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.