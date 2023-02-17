TEXAS CITY, TX — Jessie Butler Jr, "Uncle Junior" 86, long time resident of Texas City, TX passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 6, 1936 to Jessie Butler Sr. and Dora Robins Butler in Midway, TX.
TEXAS CITY, TX — Jessie Butler Jr, "Uncle Junior" 86, long time resident of Texas City, TX passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 6, 1936 to Jessie Butler Sr. and Dora Robins Butler in Midway, TX.
Jessie was employed as an operator and supervisor by Monsanto Chemical Company before it was purchased by Sterling Chemical and retired from Sterling Chemical in February 1994. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. He also served in the United States Air Force for four years, receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1958. Jessie was active as a member of the Knights of St. Peter Claver and volunteered several years with Habitat for Humanity. As a hunter, he traveled every year the first weekend of deer hunting season to Central, East, and West Texas to deer hunt. He was an avid gardener, growing many different vegetables and fruits for his family and the neighbors enjoyment. He walked almost every day with his favorite dog, Mott and was an avid bird watcher. He enjoyed the outdoors, barbequing, fishing, family reunions, and outings.
Jessie was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Edna Mae Connelly, Virglean Singelton, Katherine Britton, M.J. "Dusty" Butler, and Milton "Poke" Butler. He is survived by his four daughters, Prof. Anthea Butler, Stacy Butler Johnson (Milton), Kamala Butler and Keitha Butler; former spouse Willa Butler; siblings, Daisy Jean Martin, David Butler, Debbie Love, La Toya Butler, Devon Butler, Elizabeth Simmonds, Kathy Spells, Corliss Spells, Kalvin Spells; aunt, Dorothy Jackson; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and devoted friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the Chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 9:00am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Dr., La Marque, TX 77568. Interment will be private at Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.