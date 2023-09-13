Jesse Lloyd PaPa Brown, Sr.

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Jesse Lloyd Brown Sr. - A remarkable GOOD man!

Galveston TX - PaPa Brown exchanged his labor for reward and entered eternal rest peacefully, surrounded by his twins, nieces, and nephews on September 3, 2023, at Clear Lake Regional Heart & Vascular Hospital. His departure has left a void in our lives, but his memory will forever remain etched in our hearts. Papa touched lives of countless individuals with his kindness, wisdom, generosity, and unwavering love. He was born on March 17, 1935, to Richard & Almeda Brown. He was a native of Galveston, Tx. Upon receiving his crown, he is greeted by his parents, wife Grace, two brothers J Preston Morgan, Henderson Alexander, three sisters Vera Robinson, Mary Lou Brown, and Gloria Miles Granddaughter Shalonda Anderson. Papa was a proud graduate of Central (Bearcats) High School class of 1956. In 1957 he enlisted in the Army of the United States. He received his Certification in Management from the University of Houston in 1966. City Recognition in 2021. Papa was a dedicated employee of Shrine Burn Institute where he retired as a Supervisor, John Sealy Hospital, Joe Grasso & Son, where he also Supervised, Sampson & Son, Miller's Landing. His dedication and expertise earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues. He leaves to honor his Legacy, and the values he instilled in his son Jesse {Jake}., daughter Connie {CC}.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription