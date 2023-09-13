Jesse Lloyd PaPa Brown, Sr.

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Jesse Lloyd Brown Sr. - A remarkable GOOD man!
Galveston TX - PaPa Brown exchanged his labor for reward and entered eternal rest peacefully, surrounded by his twins, nieces, and nephews on September 3, 2023, at Clear Lake Regional Heart & Vascular Hospital. His departure has left a void in our lives, but his memory will forever remain etched in our hearts. Papa touched lives of countless individuals with his kindness, wisdom, generosity, and unwavering love. He was born on March 17, 1935, to Richard & Almeda Brown. He was a native of Galveston, Tx. Upon receiving his crown, he is greeted by his parents, wife Grace, two brothers J Preston Morgan, Henderson Alexander, three sisters Vera Robinson, Mary Lou Brown, and Gloria Miles Granddaughter Shalonda Anderson. Papa was a proud graduate of Central (Bearcats) High School class of 1956. In 1957 he enlisted in the Army of the United States. He received his Certification in Management from the University of Houston in 1966. City Recognition in 2021. Papa was a dedicated employee of Shrine Burn Institute where he retired as a Supervisor, John Sealy Hospital, Joe Grasso & Son, where he also Supervised, Sampson & Son, Miller's Landing. His dedication and expertise earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues. He leaves to honor his Legacy, and the values he instilled in his son Jesse {Jake}., daughter Connie {CC}.
Papa leaves cherished and loving memories with his daughter Connie (Windell), son Jesse Jr. (Velita). Sisters, Eslen Love, Fannie (Edward) Hightower, and Theresa. Memories will also be endeared by bonus grandchildren Bruce-(Angelina) Tatum, Shante Thomas, a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Papa was a father figure to many in the community. His compassion and humble spirit were contagious, and he inspired others to follow his example of selfless. He displayed a deep compassion, concerns, and unwavering devotion to his loved ones, and many others. These qualities would define his character and shaped his remarkable journey. He leaves behind a rich tapestry of memories. As we mourn the loss of a remarkable GOOD man, let us celebrate his incredible impact on our lives and the legacy he leaves behind. Dad/Papa, may you rest in peace, knowing you have left an indelible mark on this community. With every beat of our heart, you will live on! Celebrating, Honoring the Life & Legacy of Papa Brown! Wynn Chapel 602 32nd Street Galveston, TX. Saturday September 16th, 2023; Visitation 1:00-1:50 Service at 2:00; Interment Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 10:00a.m. Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038
