BAYOU VISTA, TX — Jerry Joe “Moose” Massa passed into eternal life on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the age of 60. Born on November 30, 1962 to Frank and Jerre Sue Massa, he was raised in Hitchcock where he enjoyed a wonderful childhood that included playing with his friends in the neighborhood and fishing and shrimping with his father and his three (3) brothers. He graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1981and went on to work for the Texas Department of Corrections before becoming self-employed. He enjoyed many hobbies and activities, especially bowling. He was a faithful member of Faith Community Church in Bayou Vista. Jerry Joe was kind, gentle and caring. He never met a stranger and he was always quick to greet everyone with a warm, sincere smile. He adored his nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-niece, and they all adored him. He always made time for them, whether that meant playing with them during family gatherings or attending their baseball games and other events. He was proud of all that they did and he was a huge part of their lives. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and loved ones. Life will not be the same without him.
Preceded in death by his father, Frank Massa, and his brother, Jay Massa. Jerry Joe is survived by his loving mother, Jerre Sue Massa of Bayou Vista, his brother John Paul Massa of Hitchcock, his brother James Massa, Sr. of Crosby, his nephew James Massa, Jr, (Candace) of Texas City, his nephew John Ryan Massa (Kaysha) of Hitchcock, his niece Wendy Massa-Newton (Jonathan) of Tomball and his niece Callie Jo Massa DePascal (Devin) of Hitchcock.
The family will hold a private graveside service under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
