Jeffrey Bradley Brad Watson

LA MARQUE, TX — Jeffrey “Brad” Bradley Watson, 59, of La Marque, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Brad’s character was a man of family and Christ. His friends and loved ones were captivated by his larger than life heart and how his personality was so infectious. The only man of faith to open a saloon for all sinners to enjoy his deep bass gospel music, every night his voice would echo those bar stools and radiate light for those willing to listen. In his tenure in Alvin, TX he owned the Golden Corral where he was nationally recognized by the franchise and loved his work family as his own. The Texas Children’s Hospital and Alvin Police Department held a special place in his heart, each Christmas he would slip into his normal attire “The Santa Suit” and deliver hope and joy to children in need. No matter where Mr. Watson went he brought with him his honest nature of healing and helping.
Brad, as his family and friends know him, is preceded in death by his father Donald Watson, father-in-law Dean Kemp and mother-in-law Gail Kemp Vaughn. He is survived by his wife Sandra Watson, daughters: Alicia “Leroy” Watson and Lindsey Aguirre (Agmed); his sons: David “Daisy” Watson (Shayne), James Dean (Nikki), John Dean (Nicole), Zack Burns (Kristine) and Pedro Chey; 11 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; four 4 siblings: Tammy Watson, David Watson, Deidre Crews and Teressa Garza; mother Jann Nelson, his puppy Baby; many nieces; nephews; family and friends who love him dearly.
A Visitation will be held at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX, 401 Texas Ave, La Marque 77568, on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 1:00pm-3:00pm with a Memorial Service at 3:00pm. A celebration of life will follow immediately after the service at the VFW in Santa Fe, 11230 Highway 6, Santa Fe, TX. His final resting placing will be in Mountain View, AR. This will be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alvin Animal Shelter or Texas Children’s Hospital on his behalf.
