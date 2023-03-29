Jeannie Gillespie Poirier

GALVESTON, TX — Jeannie Gillespie Poirier passed away peacefully, at home, on Friday, March 24, 2023, five days after her 95th birthday.

The youngest of three daughters, she was born in the beautiful blue grass state of Kentucky. She spent her childhood years in Glasgow and later in Bowling Green, Kentucky. As a young girl, she and her father would ride their horses together around town. During her high school years, Jeannie would join friends on the train to Louisville and spend the day watching the races at Churchill Downs. Off to college and her first experience was the exclusive Ward Belmont College for Women in Nashville, Tennessee. After a year of finishing school, young Jeannie was permitted to transfer to the University of Alabama where she became a member of the Tri Delta sorority.

