GALVESTON, TX — Jeannie Gillespie Poirier passed away peacefully, at home, on Friday, March 24, 2023, five days after her 95th birthday.
The youngest of three daughters, she was born in the beautiful blue grass state of Kentucky. She spent her childhood years in Glasgow and later in Bowling Green, Kentucky. As a young girl, she and her father would ride their horses together around town. During her high school years, Jeannie would join friends on the train to Louisville and spend the day watching the races at Churchill Downs. Off to college and her first experience was the exclusive Ward Belmont College for Women in Nashville, Tennessee. After a year of finishing school, young Jeannie was permitted to transfer to the University of Alabama where she became a member of the Tri Delta sorority.
In 1952, the young Southerner moved to Galveston, ready to assume the challenges and joys of marriage, motherhood and new friendships. She spent many years volunteering with the Junior League of Galveston, and was a longtime member of the Pirates Investment Club. She held a special place in her heart for Trinity Episcopal Church, and happily served whenever and wherever she was needed.
Jeannie was most passionate about the care of animals. In the distant past, she was known to keep a bag of dry cat food in the back seat of her car, ready to feed the strays. She volunteered to bathe and care for the dogs at the then Galveston Dog Pound. Later, she and other animal lovers banded together and created the current Galveston Island Humane Society, which was incorporated in 1981. For her long-time dedicated service, she was honored at the 2011 Paws Gala, "In Recognition of Outstanding Dedication to the Animals and Community".
In 1994, Jeannie married her soulmate and the love of her life, CJ Poirier, a new home builder of beach houses on the West End of the island. It was a match made in heaven. During the 29 years of their marriage, they built and lived in eight houses on the West end, and renovated and resided in four houses in the East End Historical District. Jeannie made each house unique, never afraid to use bold colors, decorated beautifully with her antique furniture, and graced the walls with numerous original paintings by local artists.
Jeannie's other passion were fitness and exercise. When the Galveston Racquet Club opened in 1974, she signed up for tennis lessons, and quickly became a dedicated player and competitor. Along with her tennis friends, Jeannie attended John Newcomb's Tennis Ranch in New Braunfels, Texas, and traveled to New York several times to attend the US Open. When her tennis phase ended, Jeannie could be found at the fitness center, weight lifting, or attending aerobic classes. Later in life, she took up the game of golf at age 80 and for the next 10 years could be seen practicing on the driving range, or playing nine holes with her fun-loving ladies' golf group at Moody Gardens Golf Course.
Jeannie leaves behind her husband, Charles Joseph "CJ" Poirier, daughter Christie Gillespie Campbell (John) of Galveston and son Kyle Gillespie, Jr. of Houston, step-daughter Alaine Poirier of Somerset, New Jersey, and stepsons Charlie Poirier (Marie) of Houston, Christopher Poirier (Jennifer) of Long Beach, California, and Jonathon Poirier (Amanda) of Mission Viejo, California, Poirier grandchildren: Emma, Haley, Claire, Henry and Coralyn, and her Kentucky nieces Curraleen Kelley, Janean Hughes, and Vivian Kirby.
The family would like to give special thanks to all of the sitters who attended to Jeannie with such loving care, with a special nod to Kimberly, Ana, Lisa, and physical therapist Cary, who always brightened her day with his big smile.
A religious service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston Texas. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish to make a donation in memory of Jeannie, the family suggests Galveston Island Humane Society, 409-740-1919.
