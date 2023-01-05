LEAGUE CITY, TX — Jeanne Wilson Hall died peacefully on January 3, 2023 in League City at the age of 74. She was born on November 4, 1948, and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.
Jeanne was a remarkable woman with a strong spirit. She was known for her strong work ethic, adventurous nature, and always putting the needs of others before her own. She had a passion for beachgoing, teaching, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Jeanne was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of love and selflessness that will never be forgotten.
Jeanne is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Dayton; children Julie Hall Krovontka (Paul), Jodie Hall Corson (Randy), Michael Hall, Kelly Hall Trachte (Brian), Emily Hall Bergeron (Matthew); her grandchildren Jonathen Hall (Annabelle), Courtney Atkins, Allissa Hall, Andrew Corson, Michayla Hall, Matthew Corson, Caroline Trachte, Maddie Krovontka, Sam Trachte, Molly Krovontka, the future Benjamin Bergeron; and great-grandchildren Clara, River, Weston, and Dayton.
A small, private celebration of her life will be held for her close friends and family at the First Christian Church of Texas City on January 6th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association.
