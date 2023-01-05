Jeanne Wilson Hall

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Jeanne Wilson Hall died peacefully on January 3, 2023 in League City at the age of 74. She was born on November 4, 1948, and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.

Jeanne was a remarkable woman with a strong spirit. She was known for her strong work ethic, adventurous nature, and always putting the needs of others before her own. She had a passion for beachgoing, teaching, and spending time with her grandchildren.

