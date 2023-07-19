HITCHCOCK, TX — Mrs. Jeanette Diane Meucci passed from this life Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023, in Texas City.
Born February 12, 1947 in Muskogee, Oklahoma, Mrs. Meucci had been a resident of Galveston County for most of her life. She had been the director of Hitchcock Family Welfare for over 20 years and was a member of Santa Fe Family Worship Center. Jeanette enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Mattie Frances (Rogers) Caddell; sister, Judith Ryder; mother-in-law, Victoria Meucci.
Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Guilio Meucci, Jr.; son, Guilio Meucci, III and wife, Carissa of Hitchcock; daughter, Julie Gregory and husband, Pastor Tim of Santa Fe; brothers, Robert L. Caddell and wife, Mary Jane of Hitchcock, Roger Caddell and wife, Cherokee of Conroe; granddaughters, Victoria Meucci, Londyn Gregory and Paris Gregory; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Gregory officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Jeanette's name to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S. W., Lilburn, Georgia 30047. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
