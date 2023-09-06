Jeanelle Brown

HOUSTON, TX — Janelle Brown was born October 10, 1961 to John M Brown Sr. and Lorraine Lewis Brown in Galveston, Texas.
Janelle attended O’connell High School in her early years of education and graduated in 1980 and attended University of Houston where she received her Bachelor’s degree of Business Administration degree in 1990. Janelle continued working at University of Houston in the housing department until her passing. She accepted Christ at an early age and attended Ave L Baptist Church. Janelle served as the secretary to the annual Ms. Juneteenth Development Inc. Scholarship Gala for over 25 years.
Janelle was proceeded in death by her parents John and Lorraine Brown Sr., Her grandparents Gilbert Lewis Sr .(Mary)., Uncle; Gilbert Lewis Jr.(Freda), Aunts; Eva Lewis, Corine Jones (Johnny), Lucille Walker (Henry) and Cecilia Lewis. Janelle leaves to cherish her precious memories her sister Shirley Brown Collins (Sidney) brother John Brown Jr. (Pearline), Aunts Dorothy Brown and Louise Brown, Gloria Dailey, Lillian Shelton, Melva Guidry all of Vinton, LA., and Inez Robinson of Woodland, CA., lifelong friend Sonya Boone, her University of Houston family, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Co-worker Yolanda Williams, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Janelle was a bundle of joy to all who crossed her path and helped everyone she could no matter what. Janelle was loved by all and will truly be missed.
AKA Service will be held at 10:15 a.m., Visitation at 11:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Service at 12:00 noon at the Avenue L Baptist Church.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.